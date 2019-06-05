Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of those star kids who always stay in limelight. No sooner the black beauty shares a picture on social media, it goes viral.

The talk of the town now is Suhana’s mirror selfie that has set social media on fire. Suhana looks jaw-dropping gorgeous in this picture.

Interestingly, this time it is not Suhana’s selfie that is going viral, but for another reason. An ATM card can be seen in her mobile phone’s back cover.

After this, social media users started worrying about Suhana’s ATM card. Netizens commented that Suhana is the daughter of richest actor Shah Rukh Khan. Users are guessing that the card must be having crores of rupees.

“How much lucky she is,” a user wrote while another asked her to be careful with her ATM. Her fans showed concern about Suhana’s ATM card. It is no secret that Suhana wants to follow the footsteps of her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and pursue a career in acting.