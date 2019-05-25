Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the surge of passengers during the summers, the railway department has decided to run summer special trains during June to cater to surging demands, the department said Saturday.

In a media release the department said that they have decided to run special trains which connect the state capital with southern states and cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mangalore. While the frequency to Bangalore and Mangalore are least, trains connecting Bhubaneswar and Secundarabad (Hyderabad) will be routine ones.

According to the plan, a bi-weekly Summer Special Train between Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar will start running from June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 which will create additional berths for passengers in the summers which also marks summer vacations in schools.

The 02784 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar bi-weekly Summer Special will leave Secunderabad every Saturday and Wednesdays at 1230 hours between June 1 to June 29 and will reach at Bhubaneswar at 0930hrs on the next days.

In the return direction, 02783 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad bi-weekly Summer Special Train will leave Bhubaneswar every Sunday and Thursday at 1800hrs between 2nd June to 30th June, 2019 and will reach at Secunderabad at 1400hrs on the following days.

The special train will be equipped with two AC Second Tier coachs, Six AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition. It will have stoppages at Kazipet, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahmapur and Khurda Road between Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar from both the directions.

Besides the special train to Hyderabad, another special train will also connect Mangalore in Karnataka to Bhubaneswar. It will leave from Mangalore at 1500hrs on 26th May, 2019 (Sunday) towards Dhanbad via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Sambalpur-Rourkela and will reach Dhanbad at 2330hrs 28th May, 2019.

Another Special Train will leave from Krishnarajpuram (Bangalore) at 1400hrs 26th May, 2019 (Sunday) towards Bhagalpur via Vizianagaram-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak and will reach at Bhagalpur at 1030hrs on 28th May, 2019.