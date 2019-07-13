Baripada: Even as Bahudayatra of the Trinity was held in Puri Friday, Baripada is all set for the same yatra from Saturday. This yatra will be held for two days.

Friday, the deities were taken to Adap Mandap and they gave dharshan to devotees in golden attire. Here is a deviation of tradition followed in Puri.

Usually, Sunabesa of deities is organized after Bahudayatra. But in Baripada, deities get golden attire before Bahudayatra. Thousands of devotees thronged the Mausima Temple in Baripada town to see Sunabesa of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from 9 am to 11 am amid tight security.

Servitors solemnised festive rituals like Mangal Alati, Mahansnan and Abkash after Sunabesh of the deities.

Later, the deities were taken from Mausima temple to Natamandap for Pahandi Besa and then taken to chariots amid a drizzling.

In chariots, the deities gave dharshn to devotees in silver attire (Rupa Besha).

As per tradition, deities are ensconced in chariots on the day of Puri Bahudayatra. The Rath Yatra and Bahudayatra in Baripada are two-day affairs. Rathyatra is conducted a day after the chariot pulling at Puri. Bahudayatra will be conducted Saturday and Sunday.

PNN