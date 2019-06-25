Mumbai: Sunaina’s alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin speaks up about his lady love Sunaina Rosha, sister of superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Earlier, Sunaina, 47, had alleged that her family have been persecuting her for dating Ruhail Amin because he is Muslim; she has claimed that her father Rakesh Roshan hit her last year and called Ruhail a terrorist; she has also accused brother Hrithik Roshan of not standing by her and of failing to provide her with a home of her own.

Speaking to News18, Ruhail Amin claims he is being profiled on the basis of his faith.

“This is unfortunate. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words… Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset. Most importantly, we need to stand up against ignorant viewpoints, whoever has them,” Ruhail Amin says, “This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for.”

Asked why the Roshans should object to him on the basis of religion given that Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne was one, Ruhail Amin says, “Everyone can see the irony here.”

He reveals that he met Sunaina Roshan while covering the entertainment beat for a national channel and later reconnected via social media – Sunaina Roshan has said she met him on Facebook.

A week ago, Sunaina complained about being financially deprived by her brother and parents – Hrithik, she said, reneged on a promise to buy her a flat and also refused to pay a rent of Rs. 2.5 lakh for an apartment she found herself in Lokhandwala; she claimed that the Rs. 50,000 her parents had given her for the month’s expenses wasn’t enough and that ‘as a Roshan’ she was entitled to more. Sunaina Roshan, a cancer survivor, is believed to have been married twice and has a daughter who lives with her first husband.