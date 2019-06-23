Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted rushing out of a restaurant with his lady love Natasha Dalal, here Sunday.

In a video, shared on Instagram page of a celebrity photographer, Varun, who readily poses for the paparazzi, seems to be evading the lensmen and hastily making his way to the car.

Varun is seen in black track pants and a green T-shirt with slogan ‘Pardon My French’ at the back, and a cap. Natasha is seen sporting a skirt and a white T-shirt with her hair kept loose.

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but has kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

Now, they make appearances together quite often and share their affection for each other on social media as well.