Bhubaneswar: In a crucial move to provide critical eye care support to the newborns, especially those with low birth weight, the state government has installed state-of-the-art machines at five medical colleges and the Capital Hospital under Sunetra Yojana.

Retcam and laser machines have been installed at the sick and newborn care units (SNCUs) of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack; Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla; MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur; Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Mayurbhanj, Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Sunetra Yojana was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in January this year to provide free eye care to all the people across the state. The programme aims at achieving the target of universal eye care by 2023.

At Capital Hospital, the doctors have so far conducted retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in 186 children. This treatment was earlier costing around Rs 20,000 and even more, but under Sunetra scheme the treatment is being provided free of cost by specialists from Delhi including surgeon Ashwini Meherda.

As per norms, patient’s details will be registered with the concerned government-run health centres for future references.

An allocation of Rs 680 crore has been made for a period of five years and Rs 50 crore will be spent in the first year.