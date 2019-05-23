Mumbai: Suniel Shetty will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in Rajinikanth’s next ‘Darbar’.

The cop drama will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

‘He is playing the role of a villain, very stylised villain. In this action film he will be seen as a businessman,’ a source said.

The actor has earlier played a negative part in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na’ (2004).

The 57-year-old actor will begin the shoot for ‘Darbar’ in July in Mumbai.

Rajinikanth, who plays the role of a cop, started shooting for the film in Mumbai in mid-April.

This isn’t Shetty’s debut in south. He has previously acted in Malayalam movies. He recently wrapped up Priyadarshan’s multi-lingual period drama ‘Marakkar’: The Lion of Arabian Sea”, which also stars Mohanlal.

Shetty will also be seen in a Kannada film ‘Pailwaan’ alongside Sudeep.

Besides his south commitments, Shetty will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third installment of ‘Hera Pheri’.

PTI