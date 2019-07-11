Mumbai: Everyone is disappointed after India’s defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup.

There has been a flood of tweets for Team India on social media since Wednesday evening lamenting the painful loss. Many fans are not ready to accept that Team India is out from the World Cup.

Such fans include the famous comedian Sunil Grover. Unhappy over the defeat, Sunil through his Twitter handle, wrote, “India still have a chance.”

It is clear from Sunil’s tweet that he is yet to accept that India have absolutely no chance of winning the World Cup.

After the match ended, Sunil tweeted, “A little less but I still feel Indian’s chances of winning world cup is still there. According to the new rules, if there will be rain in the final. Dukeworth and Luis Bolne rule says that India’s average is still the best so chance is there.”

Thode Kam lekin mere ko toh abhi bhi India ke jeetne ke chances lag rahe hain, Naye rules ke hisab kuch toh hoga, ki final main barish veerish for jaye… Duckworth aur Lewis bolein ki India ka average Abhi tak best hai.. kuch .. matlab.. aisa… — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 10, 2019

PNN/Agencies