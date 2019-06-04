Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stones unturned to promote their movie ‘Bharat’ that is all set to release June 5. They have been tirelessly attending TV shows and promoting their movie.

Recently, the two actors promoted their show in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that is produced by Salman Khan. But the audiences were disappointed when Salman’s co star Sunil Grover did not appear in the show.

While fans had wished to see Kapil and Sunil Grover ‘Dr Mashoor Gulati’ together, they were left in disappointment after the latter did not show up during the promotions.

Clarifying the issue, Sunil in an interview said, “My presence was not that much important. Salman sir and Katrina Kaif were there on the show. I had other works and didn’t feel like going.”

Notably, Sunil Grover rose to fame with Comedy Nights with Kapil where he played Gutthi. Post Comedy Nights with Kapil, Sunil appeared as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi in the Kapil Sharma show. Fans have been eager to see the comedian reunite with Kapil Sharma but looks like Sunil seems to be not ready to let bygones be bygones.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, Bharat also features Sunil, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will be released June 5.