Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone is learning a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh for her next horror comedy film ‘Coca Cola’.

The makers of the film, produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, will start rolling the movie by next month end. As the film is based in Uttar Pradesh, Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect.

“When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things — be it even a new language,” Sunny said in a statement.

“It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right,” she added.

Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like “Rangeela” and “Veeramadevi”.

“South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot,” Sunny said in an earlier interview.

IANS