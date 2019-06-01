Mumbai:Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi will be seen sharing screen space in the horror comedy titled ‘Coca Cola’.

While Sunny will be in the lead role, Mandana Karimi’s character will be seen having shades of grey.

The film is being produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Paramdeep Singh Sandhu. It is likely to go on floors in Noida in June this year.

After working in ‘Kya Kool Hai Hum 3’, ‘Bhaag Johnny’ and ‘Main Aur Charles and Roy’, Mandana had decided to take a break from her acting career due to some personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Sunny was seen in various South Indian movies and is currently shooting for the latest edition of TV reality show ‘Splitsvilla’.

Both Sunny and Mandana were contestants in controversial reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. While Sunny was seen in ‘Bigg Boss Season 5’, Mandana was a part of ‘Bigg Boss Season 9’.