Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have recently moved into their new home.

Sharing this information, Sunny wrote in Instagram: “I don’t know all the rules…customs…or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!” She also shared a video where she gives a peek at her new home.

In the video, Daniel carries Sunny in his arms, even as she is making a video. As Sunny records the moment, we get to see the empty house in the background. It looks bright, sun-lit and spacious.

Moreover, on her 36th birthday, Sunny Leone bought a bungalow in Los Angeles. The sprawling bungalow in Sherman Oaks is a 30-minute drive away from Beverly Hills. The area is known for its spectacular Hollywood celebrity homes.

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city 🙂 @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

The house, with five bedrooms, a swimming pool, home theatre, a garden and outdoor dining area, is just five minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign.