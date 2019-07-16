Sunny Leone is currently ruling YouTube with her mermaid look in new sensuous song ‘Love Funk’ from the film Jhootha Kahin.

The song is sung by rapper Honey Singh, the song goes by catchy lyrics which are pulling the attraction of the audience. The song is creating waves and has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

In the song, Sunny Leone is wearing an orange blouse with mermaid costume. She groves around with actor Sunny Singh. The movie also features Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Shergill.

Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to share the happiness. She wrote, “Hey everyone! I am so happy that my new song ‘Funk Love’ has already crossed 10 Million views!! 😍💃 Can’t wait for @jhoothakahinka to hit theatres on 19th July!!”

Jhootha Kahin Ka is set to hit theatres July 19. The film is expected to be a madhouse comedy directed by Smeep Kang.