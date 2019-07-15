New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday rejected the bail plea of self-styled godman Asaram in a rape case in Gujarat.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana dismissed Asaram’s plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the trial in the case was on in a Surat court and examination of 210 witnesses was still awaited. The bench asked the lower court to proceed with the trial.

The two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai accusing them of rape and illegal confinement, among other charges.

A Jodhpur court has already pronounced a life term for Asaram in another case of sexual assault. A teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

