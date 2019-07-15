New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said that final hearing on a public suit which sought to bar candidates from simultaneously contesting from two constituencies will be heard in August.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi made the announcement while hearing the plea by BJP leader and petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging Section 33(7) of the Representation of the People Act that allows a person to simultaneously contest elections for Parliament and state assemblies from two constituencies.

Section 33 (7) says that “… a person shall not be nominated as a candidate for election,” (a) in the case of a general election to the House of the People… from more than two Parliamentary constituencies.”

Many politicians contest from more than one constituency and then give up one seat if they get elected from both.