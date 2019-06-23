Phiringia (Kandhamal): A girl studying nursing at the Government Nursing College here is reeling with pain after negligent doctors left a needle in her chest during a surgery to remove a tumour from her chest, a report said.

The girl, Sujata Mallik, is a first year student of the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) course at the Government Nursing College at the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani.

She is a resident of Mashripada village in Pabingia panchayat. Sujata said that she can recover only if the state government provides her with financial assistance for her treatment.

Sources said Sujata was admitted to the ANM course October 26, last year. She was staying at Phulbani and studying when she suddenly started experiencing pain in her chest.

She underwent a check-up at the district headquarters hospital and doctors confirmed a tumour in her chest.

Later, a doctor at DHH conducted a surgery on her January 3, 2019. She was discharged after the surgery, but started experiencing pain in her chest which increased as days passed by.

She got an X-ray done as per the advice of a doctor, and it confirmed the presence of a needle in her chest.

A surgery was again conducted on her January 6. However, the doctor failed to retrieve the needle. The doctor advised her to visit the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and get a surgery done to remove the needle.

She visited the hospital in Berhampur where doctors asked her to wait for three to four months. However, lack of money is preventing her from getting the surgery done. She is now confined to her home.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Sujata said that all her dreams have been shattered as the needle is giving her constant pain. Her poor parents cannot afford to pay the money required for the surgery in Berhampur.

PNN