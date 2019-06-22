Mumbai: Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput’s love life has always been under the scanner. After breaking up with Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput is allegedly dating Rhea Chakraborty. It seems the two wanted to keep their affair hush-hush for a while.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other ‘good friends’ but reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town, he is chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes.

They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level.” Rhea also happens to a good friend of Sara Ali Khan. They are gym BFFs and the former was all praises for Sara before the release of Kedarnath.

Now, the two were spotted having a gala time in Ladakh. Have a look at the pictures below: