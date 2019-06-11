New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Monday denied reports that she has been appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

“The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true,” she tweeted.

Her reaction came after a buzz was created on social media that she has been appointed for the post of Andhra Pradesh Governor.

A tweet by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan congratulating Sushma over his appointment created suspense but later deleted it as there was no such official announcement.

Within hours, congratulatory messages poured on Twitter for Sushma with many BJP leaders including former East Delhi MP Mahesh Girri also expressing wishes for her for the new role.

Sushma Swaraj, who was External Affairs Minister in the previous Modi government, was kept out of the new government and was replaced by former diplomat S. Jaishankar by Prime Minister.

She didn’t even contest Lok Sabha polls citing health reasons.

IANS