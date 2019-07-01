Mumbai: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is going strong in her relationship with beau Rohman Shawal. The two are giving couple goals with their PDA on social media platforms.

However, recently rumours surfaced online that the former Miss Universe had called it quits with Rohman. The rumours started after a heartbroken story was shared by Rohman in his Instagram post.

Putting all the speculations to rest, Sushmita posted on her social media account clearing the air that the two are very much together. The diva shared a gym mirror selfie with Rohman along with the caption ‘He’s lean…she’s mean I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!’

The couple often spends PDA moments on the social media expressing their love for each other.

Just recently, Sushmita and Rohman had the time of their life at the wedding of her brother Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa.

Worth mentioning, in the interview given to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said Rohman sent her a personal message on Instagram as a fan. Then he invited her for a football match, from where there love story began.

Sushmita is active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her personal life, the actor also opened up about returning to the screen in a recent interview.

PNN/Agencies