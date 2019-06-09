Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen TV tied the knot today by doing a court marriage in Mumbai with actress Charu Asopa.

The adorable duo shared their wedding pictures on Instagram account with a cute post.

Rajeev captioned, “i Rajeev sen take Charu Asopa as my lawful wife ❤️?? ????? #rajakibittu.”, while Charu wrote, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband… ❤️??#rajakibittu”.

Post their wedding, the duo went to Mount Marry Church and Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings. Their destination wedding at Goa will kick-off with an engagement ceremony, which will happen June 14. The mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will take place June 15 followed by exchanging vows June 16.

