Cuttack: Several irregularities in the implementation individual household toilet scheme under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) have come to the fore in Mahanga block here.

Though crores of rupees are being spent under the SBM, poor implementation of the toilet construction scheme has become a hurdle in improving sanitation facility in rural areas, sources said.

It is learnt that the state government has promised the Centre to make Odisha an open defecation free (ODF) state by October this year. The state government has planned to construct 10.5 lakh additional toilets under SBM in the next three months to achieve the ODF target.

As per a survey conducted by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department, a total of 4,08,379 individual households in the Cuttack district did not have toilets in 2012.

RWSS department sources claimed that they have constructed 3, 56,987 individual household toilets in Cuttack district under the SBM.

According to the RWSS department data, altogether 87.42 per cent households in Cuttack district have been covered under the toilet scheme. In Barang and Tigiria blocks, 100 per cent households now have toilets, the data said.

However, ground reality is saying a different story. Many newly constructed toilets at several villages under Mahanga block of the district are being used as storehouses for firewood and cow dung cakes.

According to sources, most of these newly-constructed toilets do not have pans. However, the beneficiary households have been sanctioned the full amount (Rs 12,000 each) under the SBM.

“The RWSS department is claiming that it has constructed 3, 56,987 toilets in Cuttack district under the SBM. But, the department should launch a survey to find out how many toilets are actually being used by people in rural areas. Many of the newly-constructed toilets do not have pans. In some cases, money has been sanctioned twice for a single toilet,” said Naba Kishore Behura, a social activist from Mahanga.

Alok Bhuinya, a resident of Salipur area, claimed that many households in the rural pockets of Cuttack district have been facing problems to get drinking water. “People are yet to have drinking water facility. How can they get water for toilets? The state government should first ensure adequate water for rural households,” he said.

Social activist Malaya Sarangi put emphasis on proper awareness among rural people and transparency in the toilet construction scheme for the success of SBM. “Some people are getting the money under the SBM without constructing the toilets. The state government should look into the issue,” Sarangi said.

Despite several attempts, RWSS department executive engineer Sanjay Kumar Samal could not be contacted to comment on the issue.