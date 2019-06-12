Bahanaga: Amid prevailing water scarcity in various parts of the state, people of Kalamatiapahi under Remuna block in Balasore district were upset over the saline water available from a tube well.

“Since the water is salty, it is unfit for human consumption. We have to fetch water from a place three km away from the village,” lamented the villagers.

They pointed out that the government is making provision of safe drinking water through the Swajaldhara Yojana in each village, but safe drinking water has been a pipe dream for them.

Foundation stone for a drinking water project had been laid at Guladi in 2018. But the project has remained a non-starter, it was learnt.

Many women alleged that as they live in coastal areas, the government has been neglecting them on all fronts.

Villagers warned of an agitation if no step is taken to ensure supply safe drinking water.

Samir Dey, SDO of rural water supply and sanitation department, said he was not aware of the matter.

“No complaint has been received. The JE who is looking after the area will be asked to look into the issue,” he added.