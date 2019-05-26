Telkoi: Amid heat wave condition, water crisis has worsened at SNPurgoda under this block in Keonjhar. A population of over 3000 are facing water shortage with a lone drinking water project lying defunct here.

A project under Swajala Dhara Scheme was set up in the village five years ago, but it failed to deliver water. Over Rs 1 crore was spent for the project. “The project has completely failed, even as people have been scouting for water,” lamented Sarat Pahi, a local resident.

Now, 70 per cent of people in this panchayat have to depend on water of Samakoi river. BDO Dillip Kumar Bara said, ”An investigation into the complaints had been ordered.”

PNN