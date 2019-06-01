Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has bought a three-bedroom flat in Mumbai, and she is glad that her sister will be doing the interiors for the new pad.

According to a source, Taapsee has bought the flat in the building where she is currently residing in the suburbs here.

“When she heard an apartment was up for grabs, she was quick to purchase it. The interiors will be done by her sister. They have started working on a theme for the house,” said the source.

The work will begin soon.

On an earlier trip to Koh Samui in Thailand she had bought some lights and on her vacation in Spain last year she had splurged on decorative items.

On the film front, the actress is looking forward to her upcoming multi-lingual thriller “Game Over”.

Taapsee will be seen as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity in the thriller, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. She will be giving voice for the Hindi version of the film.

“Game Over” has been produced by Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment. Anurag Kashyap is presenting the Hindi version of “Game Over”, which has music by Ron Yohann. It is slated to release June 14.

IANS