Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu will don the hat of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her next movie. According to the sources, Taapsee will be seen in the biopic film on the Indian women’s cricket team’s former captain Mithali. The actor has already started rigorous training for the role and sources said that she has been taking batting lessons from none other than Mithali.

Sources stated that the project was announced way back in September 2017. They further said that while Taapsee and the filmmakers have agreed to do the film verbally, she is yet to sign the dotted line. A source said, “The formalities will be done once the studio has a director on board. They have also locked the story but the script is still being developed.”

Incidentally it must be stated that many biopics have been made on the male sports personalities of India. This is the first time that a biopic is being made on a woman sportsperson. It just goes to show, how much Mithali has done to change the face of women’s cricket in India.

For Taapsee though, playing a sportsperson is not new. In Shaad Ali’s Soorma, she played a hockey player while in her upcoming film Saandh Ki Aankh, she will be seen playing a sharpshooter along with Bhumi Pednekar.

Taapsee has many interesting films in her kitty — she will be seen in the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer ‘Mission Mangal’, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Saandh Ki Aankh’ and in Prakash Raj’s directorial ‘Tadka’.

Taapsee is known for doing intense roles like the one she portrayed in ‘Pink’. The film which also had Amitabh Bachchan was a runaway success.

“I really had to psyche myself out to understand the character who has gone through a dark incident and how her body and mind reacts. She is traumatised. It was quite exhausting emotionally and playing such roles surely takes a toll on me,” Taapsee was recently quoted as saying by a news agency.

Agencies