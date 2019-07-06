Talcher: Talcher agricultural district has experienced rain deficit in June. In the event of good rains eclipsing the district in July and August, farming here will get severely affected where 58,364 hectares of farmland have been targeted for Kharif crops, farmers here have been saying.

This agricultural district comprises of Talcher, Kaniha and Palalahada blocks where paddy and non-paddy cultivation would be carried on in 30,925 hectares and 27,430 hectares respectively. While 7645 and 4215 hectares have been planned for paddy and non-paddy cultivation in Talcher block, it is 12,615 and 13,419 hectares respectively in Kaniha block and in Palalahada block, the distribution stands at 10,665 and 9760 hectares respectively.

It has also been decided that direct seeding would be carried on 20,608 hectares and transplant of paddy saplings on 10,272 hectares.

Till date, direct seeding has been carried on 5625 hectares out of 5671 in Talcher block, 7176 hectares out of 7321 in Kaniha block and 4500 hectares out of 7670 hectares in Palalahada block. Similarly, 2915 hectares, 10,234 hectares and 7597 hectares in Talcher, Kaniha and Palalahada blocks respectively are under non-paddy cultivation.

While seedling was to be carried on 1,027 hectares, the same has so far been done on 430 hectares. Poor rainfall has been ascribed to this dismal performance.

Official data suggests that out of the 225.1 mm average rainfall expected in June; Talcher, Kaniha and Palalahada have recorded 219mm, 139.5mm and 202.1mm rainfall respectively.

The agriculture district has so far received 1048 quintals of seed as against the requirement of 3211 quintals. While Talcher and Kaniha have received 119 quintals each, Palalahada block has received 810 quintals.

When asked, district agriculture officer Laxminarayan Satpathy said that rain has posed a threat to carry on agricultural activities. However, given the rainfall in July and August play a significant role for agriculture, they are hoping for better rains over the next two months.

He also advised the farmers not availing load facilities to insure their crops under crop insurance scheme.

