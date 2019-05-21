Tamannah knows how to put down the rubbish rumors about her career forecast with timely blockbusters. After scoring a big success like F2, Tamannah is coming up with a horror comedy Abhinetri 2, a sequel of her Abhinetri and also a suspense thriller Khamoshi, releasing on the same date, May 31.

This new hottest photo of Tamannah is just a sample from the song of Abhinetri 2. The song video ‘Ready Ready’ will be out tomorrow and Tamannah’s wet and wild acts in the song are already raising the heat.