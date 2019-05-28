Bhubaneswar: Tanishq, India’s largest and most preferred jeweller, announced an exciting offer ahead of Savitri Brata. Franchise owner of Tanishq, Bhubaneswar Manik Hans, said: “Customers can avail up to 25 per cent off on making charges of gold jewellery and 100 per cent value on exchange of old gold. This offer is available at all Tanishq stores in Odisha from May 29 to June 2.”

People could not avail the benefits of Akshaya Tritiya offered by Tanishq as it came after cyclone Fani hit. But there was popular demand for offers, and so Tanishq is bringing back the 25 per cent offer for its customers for Savitri Brata. Hans said: “Akshaya Tritiya and Danteras are festivals of jewelleries. The season had gone bad owing to Fani. But, we came up with same 25 per cent off for Savitri Brata and other offers for jewellery lovers. This is our regional offer.”

Besides, customers can also avail benefits on wedding purchases. “If any customer is buying 75 grams and above of gold, they will get combo offers. Even for purchase under 75 grams, customer can avail a flat 10 per cent discount on making charges on gold jewellery,” he added.

Also, Tanishq will host a diamond exhibition and sale from May 29 to June 2. The event will display and sell some of the best jewellery collections. Area Business Manager (Odisha) Prakhar Palawat said: “The latest collections such as Swayahm, Preen, Utsava, Lavanyam and Gulnaaz will be highlights at the event. Tanishq is also offering a discount of up to 25 per cent on diamond jewellery’s value.”

PNN