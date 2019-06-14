Bhubaneswar: Tanishq has launched a combo offer for Raja, with discount of up to 25 per cent on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery and 100 per cent value on exchange of old gold jewellery. The offer is valid across Tanishq stores in Odisha from June 14-16, 2019.

“Our offer is perfectly timed with the Raja festival, and we wish to provide an opportunity for each person to own exclusive Tanishq jewellery. With these offers, the customer can now combine the two offers to get the best value,” Tanish representatives said.

The latest collections from the house of Tanishq — Swayahm, Utsava, Lavanyam, Gulnaaz, Preen and Aveer — with products starting from just Rs10,000 will be available under the festive offer.

Tanishq has been on the forefront of offering the purest jewellery. The stores feature state–of–the–art karatmeters, which guarantee the most accurate measure of the purity of gold. Tanishq offers jewellery in both gold and gem-set (22 and 18 karat gold) with over 5,000 traditional, western and fusion looks, a has release stated.