Mumbai: Tara Sutaria made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in the film ‘Student of the Year 2’ in 2019.

She has been sizzling up the internet with her stylishly hot photos on Instagram making her fans go wild.

Check out some of her photos:

Before joining the film industry, she was successful as a VJ and a singer.

Blessed with a gorgeous figure, Tara can give tough competition to many actresses. She has also participated in many operas and competitions.

She was in the reality show ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’, which was judged by Farah Khan and Anu Malik when she was just 13. She has performed in concerts in London, Tokyo, Lavasa and Mumbai. Tara shot to fame when she hosted the Disney channel show ‘Big Bada Boom’.

Tara was born into a Zoroastrian Parsi family 19 November 1995. She has a twin sister named Pia. Both sisters are trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom.

She has been a professional singer since she was seven years old, having sung in operas and competitions since then. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

PNN/Agencies