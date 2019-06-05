Tattoos are a badass instrument of self-expression. Getting inked is about reclaiming your body, and designing your own identity, just the way you want to. If you’re confused as to what to get tattooed, let these celebs inspire you with their coolest ink and the stories behind them.

Sushmita Sen: Sushmita Sen’s tattoo says, “Aut Viam inveniam aut faciam”, a Latin saying which translates to, “I shall either find a way or make my own”. Her four known tattoos are a symbol of her trailblazing philosophy, one of them being ‘Aut viam inveniam aut faciam’; meaning ‘I’ll either find a way or make one’.

Kangana Ranaut: The actress has a penchant for glorious tattoos, with a menacing winged sword on the back of her neck. She followed it up with this tattoo of a cherubic angel. One on her nape, she likes to call ‘warrior angel’, corresponding to her revolutionary personality in Bollywood.

Shruti Hassan:

Kamal Haasan’s daughter has got her name tattooed on her back, but in Tamil. And it looks hella cool.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika had a tattoo that said “RK” on her back when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor. She has since had the tattoo modified. This Bollywood beauty pulls off atleast two known tattoos. From a modified ‘RK’ tattoo, to an anklet one, she pulls of ink like the queen she is.

Alia Bhatt:

The young actress has got the word “Pataaka”, which is Hindi for firecracker, inked on her back. We think it’s pretty legit.

Priyanka Chopra: The actress got the sweetest tattoo any daughter could get for her father, when she got the words “Daddy’s lil girl…” tattooed on her hand.