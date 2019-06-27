New Delhi: The Economic Offense Wing of the Delhi Police Wednesday booked infra company TDI Infrastructure for allegedly duping two people to the tone of Rs 40 lakh for over a decade.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that the builder sold them plots which were never owned by the company.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offense Wing) Suvashis Choudhary said that the builder has been accused of pretending to own the plots and later selling them to innocent buyers.

“We have filed two FIRs in which the complainant alleged that TDI builders proposed them plots in the TDI City projected in Haryana’s Kondli area,” Choudhary added..

In one of the FIRs, the complainant, identified as Charan Singh Verma, alleged that he had purchased a 250 square yard piece of land in the said township and paid Rs 17 lakh for the same in 2009.

He was supposed to pay Rs 2 lakh more after getting the possession of the land. According to Charan, when he visited the site after a few days, he came to know that the site was neither owned by the builder, nor did the builder have any permission to develop a township in the area.

Charan then contacted the builder and asked for a refund, which he is yet to receive.

In another FIR, a lady alleged that she had paid a sum of Rs 21 lakh to the builder for a 350 square yard plot in the same township in 2005. However, she has not got possession of the land till date. She added that the plot was not owned by the builder and repeated attempts to get the deposit money back didn’t yield any result.

IANS