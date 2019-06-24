Cricket and Hindi movies are the two things that unite the country like nothing else. Over the years, we have seen figures from both the industries getting along with each other, becoming friends, dating and even getting married.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, are two of many such celebrity couples who link the two industries with each other.

The latest in line is Team India’s wily spinner Yuzvendra Chahalwho is reportedly dating popular Kannada actress Tanishka Kapoor. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star is said to be in a relationship with the gorgeous Tanishka.

As per media reports, the couple has been spotted together many times. Rumours of their love affair have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Some media accounts suggest that Yuzvendra and Tanishka are on a long term relationship and may very well get married soon.

Here are some great pics of Tanishka sourced from Instagram:

PNN