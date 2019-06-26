The web series ‘Welcome To The Family’ is aimed at providing an alternative in the OTT platform which is dominated by content based on nudity and violence

BHUBANESWAR: OTT (Over the top) platforms in the state are dominated by streaming media based on violence, nudity and other dark themes. Technoartz production has come up with a new web series ‘Welcome To The Family’ to provide an alternate web show that can be enjoyed with family members.

It’s a simple family drama about a father and his two kids. With 4 episodes, the producers have tried to showcase some common issues that a modern family faces. While the first two episodes give a warm experience to viewers, the series takes an unexpected turn towards the end.

“It’s our sincere attempt at showcasing family issues,” said writer of the series Roshan Bisoi. In the first episode, Dev bunks his college classes which prompts authorities to send a letter regarding the same. Does his father get to know about it or is he saved by his elder sister? You have to watch the show to find out.

Roshan said, “The show caters to urban youth who have a different relationship with parents than their previous generations. It deals with mature subjects in a lighter manner. Family is a topic which is quite close to our hearts and relatable. There are several emotions to play around when you portray a modern family. So, it was a conscious decision to go with a family web series.”

Director Anupam Patnaik said, “Everyone seems to be attracted towards web content based on nudity and violence. We have decided to start a trend and not follow one.”

The team had created ‘Panic Shorts’ which was the first horror web series of the state. It also produced other comedy series such as ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Sala’ and ‘Tike Sata Tike Micha’. “Hence, it is natural for us to do a family show. The cast includes Devika Arundhati, Debashish Sahoo and Sushil Mishra,” said Patnaik.