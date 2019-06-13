We blow thousands of rupees by throwing feasts and parties to celebrate an occasion. But a girl from Houston, Texas, celebrated her graduation in a unique way.

A student named Leanne Carrasco ordered 95 pizzas and threw a huge party at the Star of Hope Center – an organisation that looks after the needs of the homeless.

After being informed, Leanne’s friends joined her in celebrating their graduation in the most unique way possible.

Apart from the pizza party, they also distributed 400 goody bags containing toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand wipes and deodorants.

Leanne’s selfless deed has earned her many fans on social media. It is also learnt that the residents of the shelter gave Leanne a standing ovation and lined up to hug her.

According to reports, Leanne is thinking to study nursing so that she can work for the people of the society.

PNN/Agencies