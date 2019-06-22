Kendrapara: The Rajkanika tehsil and block offices were paralysed Friday as most officials skipped duty to attend a marriage reception. The people who came to the offices returned empty handed without being able to conduct their transactions as most employees were absent.

“I came to Rajkanika tehsil office for official work. But most of the employees were absent. The office was deserted although the additional tehsildar was present. The situation at the Rajkanika block office was the same,” said Prabin Bal, a person from Rajkanika.

Sources said BDO of Rajkanika, DS Subhadarshi Joshi, who has been entrusted the additional charge of in-charge tehsildar of Rajkanika, was absent as he had taken leave to attend his brother’s marriage.

As the tehsildar and BDO of Rajkanika is the same person, he had invited officials of the tehsil and block offices to attend the marriage of his brother, and most employees of the two offices went to attend the reception Friday.

When contacted, additional tehsildar of Rajkanika, Subhranshu Sahu, said the employees had taken leave.

Sub-collector of Kendrapara, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, said it was unfortunate that the public had to return due to the absence of officials. He said he would order a probe into the matter.