Hyderabad: The BJP will for the first time contest in all wards in the coming municipal elections in Telangana, party’s state unit president K Laxman said Sunday.

The party would make use of this election to expand its cadre base, he said adding BJP had never contested in all wards in the state in the past. “Parliament-wise clusters of nearly 136 municipalities will be formed and a senior leader would be made in-charge of them. The BJP state core committee took a decision in this regard,” Laxman told reporters here.

BJP would continue its ongoing membership drive along with the coming municipal elections, he said. He said BJP would stage protests July 25 and 26 over the ‘failure’ of the TRS government in allotting houses constructed under different schemes for the poor, including central government schemes.

The party would stage state-wide protests against “corruption” in state government offices July 30, the BJP leader added.