Puri: At least seven TV channels participated in the bidding process for live telecast rights of the Rath Yatra- 2019 begun by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

While multiple news channels were earlier broadcasting the Ratha Yatra, the fresh move by the SJTA will offer live telecast of the festival on a single channel. A host of rituals associated with the Lord has been put on the block. They include Snana Yatra, Ratha Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, Adharapana, Neeladri Bije, among others. TV channels having minimum experience of five years could take part in this auction.

The deadline for submission of applications with the bid amount was before 4:30 pm June 10. Participating officials of the channels reached Shree Mandir administration office Monday at around 4 pm. The tender paper was opened in the presence of Shree Mandir Niti administrator Biswajit Biswal, development administrator Biswanath Sahu, security administrator and officials of the TV channels.

Among the bidders, OTV led with the highest offer of `54 lakh, MBC TV `36 lakh, NEWS18 `15 lakh, Kalinga TV `10 lakh, Prarthana Channel `10 lakh, Sadhna Channel `4,44,444 and Kanak TV `1.25 lakh.

“The tender paper was opened in the presence of officials (participants) of seven TV channels. SJTA will take a decision Tuesday on which channel will receive the telecast rights for Ratha Yatra- 2019,” said Niti administrator Biswajit Biswal.