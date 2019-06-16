Mumbai: Apart from their acting skills and good looks, television celebrities also manage to remain in headlines due to their affairs during shoots. However, in the last few days, many couples have had break-up because of their partner’s unfaithfulness.

Have a look at the couples who cheated on their partners:

Adaa Khan and Ankit Gera: Actress Adaa Khan was in a relationship with TV actor Ankit Gera. However, Ankit was two timing her with his co-actor Roopal Tyagi. Fed up with his infidelity, Adaa called off her relationship with him in 2013. Nowadays Ankit is dating Sara Khan.

Varun Sood and Benafsha: Varun Sood was in a serious relationship with Bigg Boss Benafsha Soonawalla. But, during her stint in Bigg Boss, Benfasha got closer to Priyank Sharma following which both of them quit their relationship. Now Varun is in a relationship with Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma: Splitsvilla contestant Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma were in a relationship. However, during Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma met Benafsha Soonawalla and their growing closeness turned out to be the reason of his breakup with Divya. According to reports, Divya is now dating Varun Sood.

Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev: Big Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode was engaged with long time boyfriend Manish Naggdev. Later they separated and the reason was Rohit Suchanti whom she met in Bigg Boss. However, now it is being said that Srishty is now dating a businessman.

PNN/Agencies