Bhubaneswar: The heat wave condition continues to prevail in western part of Odisha while coastal region encountered high humidity as 10 places in the state recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday, IMD sources said.

Jharsuguda and Angul in western region of the state recorded temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius and 42.1 degree Celsius respectively. Sambalpur recorded 42 degree Celsius. Other places where temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius were: Hirakud (41.6), Talcher (40.5) and Sonepur (40.2).

Sundergarh, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Titlagarh recorded temperature of 40 degree Celsius each.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 35.6 degree Celsius while in neighboring Cuttack the maximum temperature was 36 degree Celsius.