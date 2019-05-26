Biranchi Narayan Temple, one of only two wooden temples in the state, is crying out for repair work and maintenance

BHUBANESWAR: Housing a magnificent collection of exquisitely carved wooden sculptures, Biranchi Narayan Temple at Buguda in Ganjam district, is one-of-a-kind in the state. However, with several structural damages, it needs urgent attention of the state government.

The temple is renowned throughout the state as one of the few wooden temples in the state. Walls of the structure feature mural paintings which depict stories from Ramayan, Krishna Lila and Mahabharat.

Forty-six strong pillars, out of which 32 are small and 14 tall, support the roof of this temple. The ceiling is embellished with intricate wood carvings, beautifying the struts and walls and the design is very complex as it is fully decorated with intricate designs on wood.

King Srikara Bhanjadeva of the Bhanja Dynasty built this temple in the year 1777. The uniqueness of the temple is seen on its wooden sculptures. It is based on mythology and deities. It also delivers an artistic overview to the people. It is somewhat differ from the one at Konark as the Sun Temple is built of stones and it faces east. However, Biranchi Narayan Temple faces west.

Briefing about the temple, one of the chief priest Bhakta Ramanuj Das said, “At Konark, rays of the rising sun falls on the Surya, whereas at the Biranchi Narayan temple, rays of the setting sun falls on Surya’s feet.”

Locals have been demanding proper protection measures for the historic temple since long. “If timely action is not taken, the temple will be ruined in course of time,” a local resident said.

One of the temple priests said, “As the temple is quite old, it is not known to many people. The state government should undertake repair work as certain facets of the structure are damaged. The wooden sculptures and mural paintings of the temple should also be maintained properly.”

The temple still attracts a lot of visitors including scholars, art lovers besides devotees. According to sources, the main idol which is worshipped here was actually found in Malatipur Hills which was then excavated and brought to this temple. Structure of the main temple however is similar to that of theKonark Temple. It is built in the form of a chariot which is drawn by seven horses.

People who come here to worship the Sun God believe that their physical ailments are cured. Some also come here to pray for the well-being of their family. Legend has it that Samba, son ofLord Krishnawas cursed and was suffering from leprosy during which he worshipped the Sun God for 12 years with deep penance and was finally blessed by the God. The road which goes down from this temple has a Jagannath Temple at the end.

Some of the festivals which are celebrated here with great zeal areMagha Saptami and Samba DasamiandDanda Yatra. Both these temples are strategically built for devotees who can have a glimpse of the ‘Aarti’going on in both the temples simultaneously, if they stand on the road in between.