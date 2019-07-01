Khandapara: The temple of Lord Nilamadhaba at Kantilo in Nayagarh district is a pilgrim centre, and is known for its links with Lord Jagannath.

But the laxity of Endowment officials has hit the Lord Nilamadhaba temple. Government grants for the temple’s smooth functioning are provided through the temple’s bank account.

A new Special Endowment Manager was recently appointed for supervising the functioning of the temple. Even though a new Manager has taken charge at the temple, the former Endowment Manager is not depositing government grants worth lakhs in the temple’s bank account.

This is causing problems in the day to day functioning of the temple leading to resentment among devotees.

Sources said the then Gadajat rulers had made provisions for rent-free holding of lands by the deity’s servitors in return for services during yatras, melas and utsavs and other routine services.

Although the temple earns lakhs through the auctioning of ponds, space reservation charges for Magha Ekadashi Mela, parking fees and sales of puja items; that is not enough. The government gives lakhs as grants to the temple to make up for the shortfall.

The Endowment Department of Khandapara was earlier in charge of the temple’s functioning. During emergencies the Endowment Manager had to cover the 13 km from Khandapara to Kantilo to reach the temple.

After repeated demands from the servitors, priests and devotees, a Special Endowment Manager was appointed at Kantilo in fiscal 2017-18, and it was decided to keep deposits in the bank account of Lord Nilamadhaba and gold and silver ornaments with the Special Endowment Manager.

All documents have been shifted from Khandapara to Kantilo. But government grants of nearly Rs 8 lakh sanctioned for the financial year 2017-18 and Rs 10 lakh for fiscal 2018-19 is still with the Khandapara Endowment Manager.

PNN