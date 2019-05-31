There are many temples in India that are famous for their unique traditions. While some temples ban women, some ban men.

However, it is normally believed that if husband and wife together enter the temple, then God‘s blessing will be upon them.

But today we are going to tell you about a temple that husbands and wives cannot visit together and the reason is linked to Lord Shiva.

This temple of goddess Durga is located at Rampur in Shimla. In this temple, husband and wife together are strictly prohibited from getting a glimpse of the idol of the goddess.

This temple is known as Shree Kotti Mata and is very famous in Himachal Pradesh. Although there is restriction on couples, they can visit on certain occasions for blessing.

The reason behind the restriction is once Lord Shiva asked his sons Ganesh and Kartikeya to circle the world. Following the order Kartikeya started his journey but Ganesh stayed there and started circling his Lord Shiva and mother Parvati, citing that the world lied at the feet of parents.

On the other hand, Ganesh was married by the time Kartikeya returned. This angered Kartik and he took a resolution to never get married. Angered by his decision, Parvati said that no couple will enter this temple if they did so, then they will be separated. This is the reason why even today husband and wife do not enter this temple together.