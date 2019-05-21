New Delhi: There are many temples of Lord Shiva which are quite unique in character. However, there is a Shiva temple in India where the deity of Ravana is worshipped first before devotees offer their prayers to Shiva.

The temple called ‘Kamnath Mahadev’ is situated on the hills of Awargarh in Jhandol tehsil about 80 kilometres away from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

According to Hindu belief, Ravana cut off one of his heads and offered it to Shiva to appease him. Pleased with his actions Shiva created the Amrit Kund in the navel of Ravana and hence this temple came into being.

Locals believe that if Ravana is not worshipped before Shiva all their prayers will go in vain. Hence they first show devotion to Ravana before offering prayers to the idol of Shiva situated in the same temple.

PNN/Agencies