Sajanagarh: In a shocking incident, ten cattle were electrocuted after coming in contact with a low lying 11 KV electric wire while grazing at Oladang village of Narasinghpur panchayat under Nilgiri police limits in Balasore district Monday.

Fumed residents took to the streets accusing the electricity department of utter negligence. They staged a road blockade, demanding action against the electricity department and compensation to the rearers. On getting information, electricity department officials and police reached the spot.

By the time of filing this report, the officials and cops were having discussions with the agitating people to lift the road blockade.

According to sources, the village experienced strong wind accompanied by rains Sunday night. Under the wind’s impact, the transmission 11 KV wire came down and had since been lying low. Sunday morning, while some cattle were grazing, some went closer to the wire and ten of them got electrocuted.

“Electricity department staff should have visited the area on the same night or early in the Monday morning to find out if the wire was in its position. But they did not. And the animals died due to their negligence,” observed some villagers.

