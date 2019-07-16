Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima Tuesday.

“Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student. Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Achrekar, who trained Tendulkar and his friend Vinod Kambli, among others, died in January here following a heart attack. He was 87 and breathed his last at his home in Dadar.

Achrekar, honoured with a Padma Shri in 2010 and the Dronacharya Award in 1990, was instrumental in coaching Tendulkar, Kambli and over a dozen other top cricket stars in the finer nuances of the game.