Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be making his on-air expert debut with the World Cup beginning Thursday in England and Wales.

Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the tournament opener between England and South Africa to be played at The Oval, London.

The Master Blaster will join the Philips Hue Cricket Live pre-show in Hindi and English at 1.30 p.m. with his very own segment ‘Sachin Opens Again’ at the Star Sports network. He will be joined by an already illustrious panel of experts, some of whom have had the pleasure of playing alongside and with him.

Tendulkar holds a number of ICC Cricket World Cup records. He scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played.

He also holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup — 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

India will begin their World Cup campaign June 5 against South Africa.

IANS