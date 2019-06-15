Bolangir: Tension prevailed as the auto-rickshaw union here Friday staged a road blockade demanding compensation to a victim’s family who died in a road accident late Thursday night. The victim was identified as Suresh D. He was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Puintala on Bolangir-Sonepur road late night. Infuriated over the incident, the auto-rickshaw union staged a road blockade demanding compensation to the victim’s family and construction of a by-pass in the area. Following the blockade, hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road. Police have reached the spot to maintain law and order situation.
PNN
