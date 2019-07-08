New Delhi: There is a ‘crisis of leadership and resources’ among terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the security forces have kept the ultras under check, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said an NIA probe is on into the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. “Once the probe is over, only then can an answer in this regard be given by the Home Ministry,” he informed the House after members asked if there was any intelligence or security lapse in the suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, our security forces are maintaining best coordination between the Army, central armed forces, JK Police and intelligence. “The security forces have kept a check on their activities. I want to tell you that as of now, there is a crisis of leadership and resources among the terrorists,” Singh stated.

The minister also said the fatal casualties suffered by Army personnel during terrorist attacks/tactical action in 2018 were 12, while the same were 13 in 2017 and six in 2016. The minister said there are four types of casualties in the Army – infiltration bids, counter- terrorist operations, terrorist-initiated incidents and tactical actions.

Singh informed that the casualties he mentioned earlier pertained to tactical actions and total casualties in other activities could be more. “All the forward posts are adequately strengthened to withstand terrorist attacks. Continuous improvements, including the use of modern technology, in the defence are made to make them more robust and resilient. The Army also carries out in-depth analysis of terrorist incidents and security breaches that are identified with various incidents,” Singh said in his written reply.

Agencies