The idols of god and goddess we worship today are not just made up of rocks.

More often than not, temples achieve legendary status for unexplained mysteries and miracles. One such miracle was found in a temple situated in Buxar of Bihar.

If you visit this place, you will feel the power of the goddess because the idols here ‘speak’ to each other.

Built by Bhawani Mishra about 400 years ago, this temple has numerous idols which include Goddess Raj Rajeshwari Tripura Sundri, Goddesses Bagulamukhi and Tara along with Batuk Bahirava, Kala Bhairava and Mangandi Bhairava.

Villagers believe that at midnight, one can hear the idols talk to each other.

It still remains unclear as to why sound of someone talking reverberates from the temple. Some believe that the Goddesses call out to human beings while some have a theory that the phenomenon is beyond the understanding of humans.

Several reports suggest that anyone passing through the temple at midnight can hear voices emanating from the temple.

